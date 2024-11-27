Eminem Boldly Shares His Love For Latto's Music

37th Annual Rock &amp; Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Inductee Eminem attends the 37th Annual Rock &amp; Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)
Eminem says Latto is "incredible."

Eminem showed love to Latto during his recent appearance on Netflix’s Rhythm + Flow Season 2. “I love you by the way. You’re f***ing incredible," he told Latto on the show. Latto got excited in response and thanked him for the compliment. As a clip of the praise hit social media, fans were loving the wholesome moment.

"I love how Eminem has been giving flowers to the lady rappers who can spit. First Young M.A.—even before anyone else gave her credit, now Latto," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "It’s so easy to give a compliment. To take those two seconds as a legend in the game made her whole week probably. I hate Eminem’s fans, but the guy is a good dude."

Eminem Performs During Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix

Eminem performs on the super stage at Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. © Mikala Compton/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Latto isn't the first artist of a younger generation Eminem has shown love to. During Em's appearance on his own Shade 45 SiriusXM station in 2022, Sway Calloway mentioned Kendrick Lamar being "the most electrifying vocalist of this generation." Eminem elaborated: “I absolutely would agree. I would agree with that. Kendrick is at the very, very top tier of lyricists. Not just of this generation, but of all time.” The praise came ahead of the release of Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, which he later said left him speechless.

Eminem Shows Love To Latto

In other Eminem news, he's currently competing with N.W.A, George Clinton, Janet Jackson, and more legendary artists to receive a spot in the Songwriters Hall of Fame as the upcoming class of 2025. In announcing him as a nominee, the organization shared several songs that highlight his talents including “Lose Yourself,” “Stan,” “Mockingbird,” “Houdini,” and “Rap God.” Check out Eminem's full praise of Latto below.

