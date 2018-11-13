Rhythm + Flow
- MusicD Smoke Reacts To Grammy Nominations: "I Was Through The Roof"Life is moving fast for D SmokeBy Karlton Jahmal
- MusicT.I. Reacts To D Smoke's GRAMMY MomentD Smoke, the winner of "Rhythm + Flow", earned two GRAMMY nominations for Best New Artist and Best Rap Album.By Alex Zidel
- MusicD Smoke Reflects On Tense "Rhythm + Flow" Moment With Snoop DoggD Smoke won the first season of Netflix's "Rhythm + Flow" and shares his take on what happened when Snoop Dogg asked him where he was from.By Erika Marie
- MusicD Smoke Murders Outkast's "Rosa Parks" Beat During L.A. Leakers FreestyleD Smoke gets introspective and intellectual in his bars. By Dominiq R.
- Music VideosD Smoke Shines On Stage In 1920s Visual For "Honey Jack"Stream D Smoke's latest video offering. By Chantilly Post
- News"Rhythm + Flow" Favorite Old Man Saxon Brings Cali Vibes On "Get Gone"A favorite from "Rhythm + Flow" comes through with new heat.By Aron A.
- MusicD Smoke Reveals Why He Nearly Turned Down Netflix's "Rhythm + Flow"D Smoke opens up about working on Netflix's first hip-hop competition show.By Aron A.
- Mixtapes''Rhythm + Flow'' Star D Smoke Unleashes Debut Album ''Inglewood High''D Smoke introduces his first project, ''Inglewood High.'' By Sandra E
- TV''Rhythm + Flow'' Wowed Us With Talented Rappers: Winner RevealedWe're ready for Season 2.By Sandra E
- MusicCardi B Claims She Opened Doors For Female Rappers To Get SignedCardi, the trendsetter.By Noah C
- TV''Rhythm + Flow:'' Who's The Hottest Contestant Right Now?If you're not watching ''Rhythm + Flow,'' you're missing out. By Sandra E
- GramChance The Rapper Wants Everyone To Watch Snoop Dogg Rap In KoreanChance The Rapper is procrastinating in the best possible way.By Alex Zidel
- Politics"Rhythm + Flow" Judges Chat Politics, Chance The Rapper Predicts Presidential FutureTrump until 2024, according to Chance.By Erika Marie
- Music"Rhythm + Flow" Rapper Drops Quavo Response Track After Migos Star Trashes Him"yOu GoT A giFT, bUt maYbE iT's nOT rAP" - Quavo.By Alex Zidel
- TVQuavo Destroys "Rhythm & Flow" Rapper: "You Got A Gift But It May Not Be Rap"Quavo didn't hold back.By Alex Zidel
- TVNipsey Hussle's "Rhythm + Flow" Appearance Is A Perfect Way To Remember HimNip assists in ushering a new generation of artists. By Noah C
- MusicT.I. Claims Post Malone Jacked Future's Style When He Was Coming UpT.I., Chance the Rapper & Charlamagne talk the state of hip hop. By Noah C
- TVNetflix's Final "Rhythm + Flow" Trailer Showcases Nipsey Hussle's CameoWho's ready?By Chantilly Post
- TVChance The Rapper, Cardi B & T.I. Are On The Judge Panel In New "Rhythm + Flow" TrailerWill this end up being something special?By Cole Blake
- MusicCardi B & Rich The Kid Are Plotting A New Money MoveRich The Kid and Cardi B set their sights on the bag. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJohn Legend Says Cardi B Will Be Star Judge On Upcoming “Rhythm + Flow” ShowJohn Legend thinks Cardi B is going to be the star of the upcoming Netflix show "Rhythm + Flow."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicCardi B Breaks Down Why She's Qualified To Judge "Rhythm + Flow"Cardi B breaks it down for the skeptics. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicCardi B, Chance The Rapper & T.I. To Judge Hip Hop Competition Series On NetflixNetflix has grabbed a strong trio for their upcoming music competition show. By Chantilly Post