Unreleased Eminem Songs Dating Back To 2005 Leak Online

At least 14 unofficial songs have surfaced.

A group of unreleased songs from Eminem that appear to be as old as 2005 have leaked online. Fans have begun compiling a list of all the tracks, which include a collaboration with Anderson .Paak & WESTSIDE BOOGIE as well as songs featuring production from Dr. Dre, Just Blaze, and more. The source of the leak remains unclear.

One interesting track is an alternate version of Eminem's "Antichrist" from his latest album, The Death of Slim Shady. On the unofficial version, he compares himself to Michael Jackson, rapping: “If I don’t stay a step ahead of Michael, I go psycho / He’s like an alter ego so where ever he goes, I go / Ain’t afraid to take it there, babies laying naked there, running around everywhere, wearing nothing but underwear / Yeah, I’m back more Neverland than I’ve ever been / Little boys 11, never been to the Netherlands / How’d you like to come and spend a day with Marshall Matthers? / Share some cotton candy, ice cream and Carmel apples."

Eminem Performs During Formula 1

Oct 20, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Eminem performs on the super stage at Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Mikala Compton-Imagn Images

Fans on social media have been stoked about the leaks. "I know Eminem hates leaks but waking up to 14 leaks is great. Especially when it comes to leaks from Relapse 2 or King Mathers," one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote. Another added: "Marshall powers should have been on kamikaze instead of the lesser songs on that album. Ritz Crackers should have been released either on mmlp2 or the anniversary edition and we NEEDED the full version of that freak verse. Em really needs to release more of his vaulted songs."

Over One Dozen Eminem Songs Leak Online

In other news, Eminem recently made headlines for landing at number five on Billboard's new “Top Artists Of The 21 Century” list. The only artists above him were Taylor Swift, Drake, Rihanna, and Post Malone. Check out an alternate version of Eminem's "Antichrist" below.