Eminem Reveals What Needs To Happen For Him To Drop A Collaborative Album With 50 Cent

Eminem says he and 50 Cent just need to "stop bullsh*tting" and get to work on a collaborative album. He discussed the idea of teaming up with his former Shady Records signee during an interview with his manager Paul Rosenberg on his Shade 45 radio station for Christmas Day.

“That would be great," Em said regarding the idea of working with 50 on a full-length project. "We just gotta stop bullsh*tting and do it. I would never say it’s not possible.” Rosenberg then chimed in to add: “I would love to hear it, so whenever you guys are ready, we’re putting it out.”

Eminem Performs With 50 Cent

It's not the first time Eminem has expressed interest in the idea. Speaking with DJ Whoo Kid, earlier this year, he discussed doing so while revealing that he wants a new album from the Get Rich or Die Tryin' rapper. “I’m trying to get him to make a new album so bad," he said at the time. "We need another 50 album like really bad. 50’s on a roll right now. He’s been on a roll since the tour. I told him whatever the fuck he needs from me, I’m here. That sh*t’d be crazy, though — an album with me and him.” Fans have been sharing the latest remarks on social media in excitement.

Eminem Discusses Working With 50 Cent