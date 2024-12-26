Eminem Reveals What Needs To Happen For Him To Drop A Collaborative Album With 50 Cent

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson Is Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and Eminem attend the ceremony honoring Curtis "50 Cent" with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 30, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Eminem says working with 50 Cent on a full-length album would "be great."

Eminem says he and 50 Cent just need to "stop bullsh*tting" and get to work on a collaborative album. He discussed the idea of teaming up with his former Shady Records signee during an interview with his manager Paul Rosenberg on his Shade 45 radio station for Christmas Day.

“That would be great," Em said regarding the idea of working with 50 on a full-length project. "We just gotta stop bullsh*tting and do it. I would never say it’s not possible.” Rosenberg then chimed in to add: “I would love to hear it, so whenever you guys are ready, we’re putting it out.”

Eminem Performs With 50 Cent

Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman 3/16/12 50 Cent suprise the his fans with Eminem also know as Slim Shaddy at the SXSW 2012 Austin Music Hall.

It's not the first time Eminem has expressed interest in the idea. Speaking with DJ Whoo Kid, earlier this year, he discussed doing so while revealing that he wants a new album from the Get Rich or Die Tryin'  rapper. “I’m trying to get him to make a new album so bad," he said at the time. "We need another 50 album like really bad. 50’s on a roll right now. He’s been on a roll since the tour. I told him whatever the fuck he needs from me, I’m here. That sh*t’d be crazy, though — an album with me and him.” Fans have been sharing the latest remarks on social media in excitement.

Eminem Discusses Working With 50 Cent

While not a full-length project, Eminem and 50 did recently team up on Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre's Missionary track, "Gunz N Smoke." While it's been since 2014's Animal Ambition that fans got an album from 50, Em just dropped his twelfth studio album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), in July. Check out Eminem's full thoughts on working with 50 Cent below.

