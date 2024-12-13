Snoop Dogg, Eminem, & 50 Cent Finally Collaborate On One Song With "Gunz N Smoke"

The three heavy hitters want all the smoke.

Let's take a second here for this moment of violence You smell it in the air, product of my environment I come from freestylin' over gunshots and sirens Nothing more gangster than my voice over these violins Get down, lay down, it's the wolf of the Dogg Pound, yeah Playground, shakedown, Autobahn, no brakes now

One track that we had to put the spotlight on though is "Gunz N Smoke." Believe it or not, this is the first time that Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent , and Eminem have all been on the same track. It's quite the shocking fact, but as the saying goes, "it's better late than never." It's a straight up gangsta and hardcore hip-hop cut, with Fif setting the tone perfectly. It's not the most lyrical verse out of the three, but it definitely does its job. Snoop follows next, and he finds a pocket immediately and skates all over the percussive-heavy beat . Slim Shady ties things up nicely with a mini retelling of his life as a teen and how he wanted to get famous by any means necessary. Now that he's older, he's not as willing to pick fights, but will if duty calls.

A legendary cast has just been assembled on "Gunz N Smoke." This is one of 16 new tracks from Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre and all of them are packaged on Missionary . It's their first album together since Doggystyle back in 1993, and it's been one of the most anticipated hip-hop listens of the year. So far, fans are really loving the record, and it feels like we are in a mini revival of sorts. A lot of MCs from the 90s and 2000s are dropping some very solid bodies of work, and it's been another reason why the genre has been riding high all 2024.

