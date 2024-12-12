50 Cent Uses AI To Tease New “Missionary” Collab With Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, And Eminem

"Missionary" drops tomorrow.

Yesterday (December 11), 50 Cent took to social media to tease his collab with Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and Dr. Dre on the eagerly anticipated upcoming album, Missionary. He shared an AI-assisted commercial featuring the track, "Gunz N Smoke,” which shows Snoop and Dre meeting Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr. "NEW HEAT @snoopdogg FT. @eminem & ME 🔥GUNZ N SMOKE," he captioned the post.

Missionary will be a sequel to Snoop's 1993 debut Doggystyle and is slated for release tomorrow. In addition to Fif and Eminem, it features the likes of Method Man, Jelly Roll, Sting, Jhené Aiko, and more. During a live taping of Drink Champs at Complex Con in October, Dr. Dre opened up about working on the project, even calling it some of his best work yet.

50 Cent Prepares for The Release Of Missionary

"Snoop came in and allowed me to get down the way I get down," he explained at the time. "You know, I feel like this is some of my best work. Because my mentality for the musicianship and everything that goes into doing this s**t within those 12 notes has just advanced so much. So, yeah, I feel like right now, today, this is some of my best work." As for 50 Cent, he discussed the new collab during his appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show" earlier this week.