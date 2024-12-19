Snoop Dogg & Dr Dre’s Underwhelming “Missionary” First-Week Sales Projections Arrive

BYCaroline Fisher451 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg perform during the halftime show for Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre dropped their new album last week following months of teasing.

Following months of teasing, Snoop Dogg and Dr Dre finally unleashed their new album last week, Missionary. The eagerly anticipated project serves as a sequel to Snoop's 1993 debut, Doggystyle, and boasts features from several of the duo's high-profile peers. Method Man, Sting, Jhené Aiko, Jelly Roll, and many more make appearances. They even got Eminem and 50 Cent to join them on the same track, "Gunz N Smoke."

Despite all of this, the first-week sales projections for the album aren't looking as impressive as one might expect. According to HITSDailyDouble, it's expected to move just 36,000 equivalent units in its first week, likely debuting at No. 20 on the Billboard 200. This will put it behind previously released projects like Kendrick Lamar's GNX, Tyler The Creator's Chromakopia, and more.

Read More: Top 10 Best Athletes Of 2024

Snoop Dogg & Dr Dre's Missionary Expected To Move Just 36K Units In Its First Week

Dr. Dre (L) and Snoop Dogg participate in a live episode of the podcast "Drink Champs" at ComplexCon 2024 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on November 16, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

If these predictions prove to be true, it will be among both artists' least commercially successful releases. Fortunately, they appear to be proud of the project regardless. During a live taping of the Drink Champs podcast at Complex Con earlier this year, for example, Dr Dre seemed confident in what they'd done. He even claimed it was some of his best work yet, as Snoop gave him the creative freedom to make it his own.

"Snoop came in and allowed me to get down the way I get down," the iconic producer explained at the time. "You know, I feel like this is some of my best work. Because my mentality for the musicianship and everything that goes into doing this s**t within those 12 notes has just advanced so much. So, yeah, I feel like right now, today, this is some of my best work."

Read More: How Hip-Hop Culture "Revived" Itself & Declared War On Its Leaders In 2024

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...