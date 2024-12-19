Snoop Dogg & Dr Dre’s Underwhelming “Missionary” First-Week Sales Projections Arrive

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre dropped their new album last week following months of teasing.

Following months of teasing, Snoop Dogg and Dr Dre finally unleashed their new album last week, Missionary. The eagerly anticipated project serves as a sequel to Snoop's 1993 debut, Doggystyle, and boasts features from several of the duo's high-profile peers. Method Man, Sting, Jhené Aiko, Jelly Roll, and many more make appearances. They even got Eminem and 50 Cent to join them on the same track, "Gunz N Smoke."

Despite all of this, the first-week sales projections for the album aren't looking as impressive as one might expect. According to HITSDailyDouble, it's expected to move just 36,000 equivalent units in its first week, likely debuting at No. 20 on the Billboard 200. This will put it behind previously released projects like Kendrick Lamar's GNX, Tyler The Creator's Chromakopia, and more.

Snoop Dogg & Dr Dre's Missionary Expected To Move Just 36K Units In Its First Week

Dr. Dre (L) and Snoop Dogg participate in a live episode of the podcast "Drink Champs" at ComplexCon 2024 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on November 16, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

If these predictions prove to be true, it will be among both artists' least commercially successful releases. Fortunately, they appear to be proud of the project regardless. During a live taping of the Drink Champs podcast at Complex Con earlier this year, for example, Dr Dre seemed confident in what they'd done. He even claimed it was some of his best work yet, as Snoop gave him the creative freedom to make it his own.