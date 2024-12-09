Dr Dre & Snoop Dogg Preview New Song "Thank You" Ahead Of "Missionary" Collab Album

This duo almost never does this...

As if Snoop Dogg and Dr Dre's upcoming new collab album Missionary didn't need more bangers (from what the singles indicate), they have even more in the vault. Moreover, the duo recently stopped by Complex Con for a live taping of the Drink Champs show with N.O.R.E., DJ EFN, and the rest of the crew. They played an unreleased and unfinished collab titled "Thank You," which apparently will not make the new project's final tracklist. It's an awesome West Coast-flavored jam with a killer sample (or interpolation, maybe?) of Sly and the Family Stone's "Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)."

During this sit-down, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg spoke on Missionary as a whole, with the former praising it among his finest craft to date. "Snoop came in and allowed me to get down the way I get down," he remarked. "You know, I feel like this is some of my best work. Because my mentality for the musicianship and everything that goes into doing this s**t within those 12 notes has just advanced so much. So, yeah, I feel like right now, today, this is some of my best work."

Snoop Dogg & Dr Dre Preview "Thank You"

While we're sad that "Thank You" will apparently not make Missionary's tracklist, it seems like Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre have a lot of fire on the project to make up for it. For example, the duo and Alus released the single "Outta Da Blue" recently, which is a hard-hitting trunk-knocker with an engaging bounce and some compelling back-and-forths between Dre and Snoop. Sure, the tracks so far depend quite strongly on samples, but that's part of the creativity and impressive fusions that they do so well.