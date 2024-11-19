Dr. Dre Nearly Brings Snoop Dogg To Tears With Praise For Buying Death Row

ComplexCon 2024
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 16: Dr. Dre (L) and Snoop Dogg react as they listen to tracks off of their upcoming studio album "Missionary" during a live episode of the podcast "Drink Champs" at ComplexCon 2024 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on November 16, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Dr. Dre showed tons of love to his longtime collaborator.

Dr. Dre left Snoop Dogg emotional while discussing his longtime collaborator's purchase of Death Row Records. The two both appeared at ComplexCon in Las Vegas for a live taping of an interview on Drink Champs over the weekend. When the topic of Death Row came up, Dre explained how "proud" he was of Snoop for the move.

“Let me tell you something, man. I was so upset when I heard that Snoop was doing the Death Row sh*t at the beginning,” he said. “Like, ‘N****, that sh*t has so much bullsh*t following it.’ But now, I’m so happy about it and so impressed at what my brother’s doing because he’s taken the thing that we created and brought it back to life. I see his vision now. I appreciate it, and I’m proud of it.” The praise left Snoop emotional, responding: “That made me feel good. Thank y’all. Y’all tryna make a n**** cry.”

Read More: Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre's "Missionary" Is Already Receiving High Praise Weeks Before Release

Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg Perform At The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg perform during the halftime show for Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images.

Elsewhere in the interview, Dre and Snoop discussed the upcoming Super Bowl and JAY-Z's role in selecting Kendrick Lamar to headline the halftime show. Snoop argued that JAY is giving a platform to hip-hop artists that they never had access to before. "He's creating a wave of artists to have an opportunity to perform," he said. "If you are a good artist and you are a great artist, your time will come."

Dr. Dre Speaks With Snoop Dogg About Death Row

The Drink Champs appearance comes as the two prepare for the release of their highly-anticipated collaborative album, Missionary. Check out Dr. Dre's full praise of Snoop Dogg below.

Read More: Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Unveil "Missionary" Tracklist With Star-Studded Support

