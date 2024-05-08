Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Take It Back To The Prohibition Era In New Short Film For "Gin & Juice"

1993 MTV Movie Awards
Snoop Dogg and Dr Dre during 1993 MTV Movie Awards at Sony Studios in Culver City, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre have made a short film about how it all started.

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre have teamed up for a short film to promote their new alcoholic beverage, Gin & Juice. In the nearly 3-minute long piece, the two reflect on the “origins” of the drink and take it back to the 1930s. Country singer Hardy stars in the film alongside actress Nicola Peltz Beckham. Hardy performs a remix of Snoop and Dre’s 1993 hit of the same name as the drink.

“The entire ‘Gin & Juice’ process has been a dream for me," Hardy said in a press release. "I recorded the song and in a few short weeks I was on set with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg. It didn’t feel real until I showed up and I saw the names on the trailers. I spent two days with them and I can honestly say they are two of the coolest, most genuine people and they made me feel right at home. I am so thankful for the experience and I’m looking forward to hanging with those guys again.”

Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Perform At Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: (L-R) Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

In a previous press release, Hardy detailed how the collaboration came together. “A while back, I got a phone call saying that Jimmy Iovine, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg would like for me to record my own version of ‘Gin and Juice’ for the launch of their new drink, Gin & Juice. I’m still in disbelief, but I am so stoked that I’m dropping my version of ‘Gin and Juice’ with the blessing of Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg themselves. Thankful for the opportunity," he said.

Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Team Up For "Gin & Juice"

Check out the "Gin & Juice" short film above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Snoop and Dr. Dre on HotNewHipHop.

