Warren G recently reflected on performing during the Up In Smoke tour in 2000 alongside Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre. He discussed the star-studded concert while walking the red carpet at the 2023 BET Awards with HipHopDX, earlier this month.

“We was high the entire tour,” he told the outlet. “Best memory ever. One of the best memories I have was when we was in Miami. Dre rented the whole club, and we had a ball. We had been working and working and working. So we just had a chance to relax for the day. He just rented the club and we had a ball. I can’t go no further than that.”

Warren G With Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre

CANNES, FRANCE – JULY 18: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Warren G, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre attend the Beats By Dre Party at Gotha Club on July 18, 2011 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Toni Anne Barson/WireImage)

While Dre and Snoop served as the headliners on the Up In Smoke tour, they brought along several other artists during the 44 show tour. In addition to Warren G, other artists included Ice Cube, Eminem, Proof, Nate Dogg, Kurupt, D12, MC Ren, Westside Connection, Chilldrin of da Ghetto, Mel-Man, Tha Eastsidaz, Doggy’s Angels, Devin The Dude, Crucial Conflict, TQ, Truth Hurts, Xzibit, The D.O.C., Hittman, and several more. The tour ran from June through August in 2000.

Warren G At The BET Awards

Warren G has been close with Snoop Dogg for decades having formed the hip-hop trio 213 together with Nate Dogg in the 1990s. Back in April, he recalled Snoop standing up for him while discussing his relationship with Suge Knight. “Snoop told Suge: ‘You could have had Warren G. You let Warren G go.’ Them n****s was trippin’,” Warren told host Ray Daniels on The Gauds Show. “And I was trippin’ too! It wasn’t like I’ma let you n****s just come and try to get off on me or try to do whatever y’all do. N***a I got Regulators! I didn’t want it to be like that. And I still be saying Suge is a good dude. He was a good dude, it’s just that when all the money shit started kicking in, all that other shit started kicking in, the Hollywood shit started kicking in, that’s when he changed.”

