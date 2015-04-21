Up In Smoke tour
- MusicWarren G Reflects On Performing With Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg On The "Up In Smoke" TourWarren G says he was high the entire time on the Up In Smoke tour.By Cole Blake
- MusicDrake Says Eminem Is "Underappreciated" & Calls Snoop Dogg "Too Raw"Drake showed some love to Eminem and Snoop Dogg while watching footage from the legendary Up In Smoke Tour.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicXzibit Recalls Eminem Being "Poster Child Of Everything Wrong In America"Xzibit took a walk down memory lane as he recalled how much flack Eminem received from protesters during the "Up in Smoke Tour."By Erika Marie
- Hip-Hop HistorySnoop Dogg Revisits "Up In Smoke" Tour With Eminem, Dr. Dre & Ice Cube For #TBT2001 was a great time in rap.By Aron A.
- Hip-Hop HistoryXzibit Says "Up In Smoke" Tour With Dr. Dre, Eminem Was Highlight Of His CareerXzibit looks back on his career.By Aron A.
- Original ContentXzibit Has Seen It All: "Restless," "Up In Smoke Tour" Stories & Serial KillersINTERVIEW: From "Paparazzi" to the "Up In Smoke Tour," "Restless" to Serial Killers, Xzibit has stories for days. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicEminem & Snoop Dogg Chop It Up Like Old TimesAww nah, Big Slim Dogg. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsDJ Whoo Kid 4/20 Interview With Tommy ChongTommy Chong stops by The Whoolywood Shuffle for a 4/20 interview on Snoop & Dre's "Up in Smoke" tour as well as new legalized products he's got on the market. By Angus Walker