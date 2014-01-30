Kurupt is a unique hip-hop artist because although he was born and raised in Philadelphia, he became affiliated with the west coast and played a role in the East Coast – West Coast rivalry. He is well known as one half of the west coast hip-hop duo Tha Dogg Pound along with Daz Dillinger. The duo has released seven studio-albums – the first of which, the 1995 project “Dogg Food”, certified 2x Platinum in the US. Kurupt has also had an active and successful solo career having released six studio-albums and several other projects. Since entering the hip-hop scene in the early 90’s, he has collaborated with scores of notable artists and producers including Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Tupac Shakur, Buckshot, Canibus, Joell Ortiz, E-40, Nate Dogg, The Lady of Rage, Xzibit, Beanie Sigel, Paul Wall, Ice Cube, Diddy, Game, Too Short, Pharrell, Cassidy, RBX, Warren G, KRS-One, M.O.P., Pete Rock, Cypress Hill, Lil Wayne, Tyrese, Tyga, and many others. In 2012, Kurupt’s ex-fiancee and successful R&B artist Natina Reed was killed and Kurupt covered the costs of her funeral. In terms of upcoming music, Kurupt announced in 2013 that there would be a collaborative album with Bone-Thugs-n-Harmony and Tha Dogg Pound. There are no details about the project yet, but stay posted as what should be an awesome collaboration could drop in 2014.