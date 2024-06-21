Rakim, Kurupt, & Masta Killa Are Lyrical Wizards On "BE ILL"

BYZachary Horvath520 Views
rakim be illrakim be ill
Three pen masters combine their talents on a terrific single.

The God MC has made his return. Rakim, the legendary lyricist hailing from New York City, is back with "BE ILL", along with Kurupt and Masta Killa. This brand-new single comes almost a month after a very exciting announcement from Kurupt on Instagram. "July 26th - “Rebirth” Rakim new album Produced by Tha God Mc himself…. #Rakim #MasterKilla #GOTTi MY GOD……" Yes, after 15 years, the mystical rapper is coming back with a new LP. Fans were thrilled about the stunning development and now we are just 30 days and change away from it.

On "BE ILL", Rakim, Kurupt, and Masta Killa are dishing out bars on top of bars, as well as intricate rhymes. The beat is also stellar, with the drum patterns being the standout feature. It is head-nodding bop as each vet brings their A game. According to Pitchfork, Gods Network (REB7RTH) will indeed be just seven tracks, leaving no room for error. But if there is any rapper that can make a project as concise as this, Rakim is the man for the job. Features will be plentiful and exciting ones at that, as Method Man, Nipsey Hussle, Snoop Dogg, 38 Spesh, B.G., and more will appear. As we mentioned, this fourth solo album is a decade and a half in the making and will follow up on The Seventh Seal.

Listen To "BE ILL" By Rakim, Kurupt, & Masta Killa

Quotable Lyrics:

Lab hitter, progress, the God's magnificent
Patterns differ, context, my compositions hit, fathom quicker
Conquest, a conscious lyricist, atom splitter
Complex, it's quantum physics
Since they put my melody on a cleverly poem
My celebrities still legacy, and jeopardy long

