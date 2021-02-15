Rakim
- MusicRakim & LL Cool J Honor Marley Marl At BET Hip Hop AwardsThey performed "Paid In Full," "Mr Good Bar," and more.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicRakim Is Taking The "Lid Off Hip Hop" With Sprite For The Culture's 50thExclusive Interview: Hip Hop icon and legendary lyricist Rakim is celebrating 50 years of the culture & kicking off Black Music Month in style. By Erika Marie
- Original ContentRakim's Biggest Hits From His 40 Year CareerOne of hip hop's most influential figures, here is a list of Rakim's biggest hits! Which is your favorite from the GOAT?By Wyatt Westlake
- Pop CultureMelle Mel: "Blasphemy" Nicki Minaj Is Higher Than Rakim On Top Rappers ListRakim came in at 14 and Nicki took No. 10. Mel says he likes Nicki as an artist, By Erika Marie
- MusicRakim Regrets Treating Fellow Emcees Like Enemies: "That's All I Knew"He says it took time and maturity for him to reconcile that other artists weren't against him, but his street mentality was all he knew at the time.By Erika Marie