Rakim is revered as one of the most influential lyricists in hip-hop history. He has a reported net worth of $1.5 million as of 2024, according to Wealthy Gorilla. Understood for his complex lyricism and innovative rhyming techniques, Rakim's contributions to the genre have set a new standard for rappers. He helped change the way hip-hop music is written and performed. His partnership with Eric B. in the groundbreaking duo Eric B. & Rakim propelled him to fame. Their album Paid in Full is often cited as one of the greatest hip-hop albums ever.

Born William Michael Griffin Jr., Rakim grew up in Wyandanch, New York, where the late 1970s and early 1980s burgeoning hip-hop scene influenced him. His style, characterized by a calm delivery and intricate wordplay, contrasted the more simplistic rhymes popular at the time. This distinctive approach has earned him critical acclaim and a devout following among hip-hop aficionados.

Transforming Hip-Hop: The Rakim Era

NEW YORK - 1987: Rappers Eric B & Rakim pose for a portrait session in 1987, also in New York, New York. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Rakim's impact on hip-hop is profound. His debut with Eric B., Paid in Full (1987), is heralded for its complex rhyme schemes and philosophical content. It was something Rakim introduced to hip-hop. This album and subsequent releases such as Follow the Leader have influenced countless artists and helped to elevate hip-hop into a form of art that can convey complex messages and host intricate lyrical craftsmanship.

Moreover, the duo's sampling and Rakim's assertive yet smooth lyrical delivery created a blueprint to shape the genre's future. His approach to rhyming often uses internal rhymes and a deeper use of metaphor than had previously been seen in hip-hop. It revolutionized the rapper's approaches to songwriting.

Solo Career & Legacy

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (L-R) Rakim and Moneybagg Yo pose for a photo during the. 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023, also in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

After the dissolution of Eric B. & Rakim in the early 1990s, Rakim pursued a solo career. It was less commercially successful and continued to garner respect from within the industry for its lyrical prowess. Albums like The 18th Letter and The Master are noted for maintaining high lyrical standards and integrity. This was even as the musical trends within hip-hop continued to evolve.

Further, Rakim's legacy includes his influence on successive generations of rappers. Many top artists cite him as a major influence in their development as musicians. The lyricist's ability to weave complex stories and ideas into his verses has set a high bar for what is possible in hip-hop music.

Ongoing Influence & Activities

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Big Boi and Rakim attend the GRAMMY Gift Lounge during the. 65th GRAMMY Awards At Tom's Watch Bar on February 04, 2023, also in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Even beyond his music, Rakim's presence in hip-hop remains significant. He is a sought-after speaker and panelist on the history and culture of hip-hop. The emcee provides insights that are invaluable to understanding the genre's development. His contributions to music discussions, documentaries, and educational forums position him as an elder statesman of hip-hop, respected for his past achievements and his ongoing commitment to the culture.

Rakim's engagements in these areas also underscore the breadth of his impact, extending from music to cultural commentary. Overall, his continued relevance in the music industry is a testament to his artistry and understanding of hip-hop's role in broader societal contexts.