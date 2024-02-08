Eric B. & Rakim Nominated For 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

It's no secret that Eric B. & Rakim have left a lasting mark on hip-hop, and it looks like they could finally be honored for it in a big way. AllHipHop exclusively reports that the iconic duo is in the running for a spot in the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. This also is their second time being nominated, the first being in 2012. Earlier today, Eric B.’s manager Louis “Uncle Louie” Gregory expressed excitement over the news on Twitter/X. "Just in @EricBandRakim are nominated for the rock ‘n’ roll Hall of Fame! Representing @EricB is not just my job, it’s my honor!" he wrote.

Other hip-hop acts that have been inducted include Jay-Z, 2Pac, The Notorious B.I.G., Eminem, Run-DMC, Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five, Public Enemy, LL Cool J, and more. Just last year, Missy Elliot also became the first woman rapper to be inducted.

Read More: Will Smith Admits To Biting Rakim's Style On "Summertime"

Eric B's Manager Spreads The News

If inducted, it would be far from the first time Eric B. & Rakim were honored for their work, however. In November of last year, Nas gave Rakim his flowers in his speech at the Grandmaster Hip-Hop Awards, describing how he has inspired his own career. "When I first heard your music... If you had told me that I would be on stage saluting you... Like, this is cr*zy. This is a rapper's dream. This is a hip-hop artist's dream," Nas explained.

"This don't make no sense," he also added. "It not regular, this don't happen. This happen because it was supposed to happen. What you laid down, the foundation... When I first heard your music, they was doing a dance to your music in my neighborhood. I didn't understand how there was a synchronized dance to a song that just came out called the wop." What do you think of the possibility of Eric B & Rakim joining the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame? Do you hope they get inducted? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Nas Gives Rakim His Flowers At Grandmaster Hip-Hop Awards

[Via]