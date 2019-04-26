nomination
- MusicEric B. & Rakim Nominated For 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of FameIf inducted, Eric B. & Rakim would join acts artists like 2Pac, Missy Elliot, Public Enemy, and more.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicSZA Dominates 2023 Soul Train Awards: Full List Of WinnersThe Soul Train Awards recognized SZA, Usher, and several more artists on Sunday night. By Cole Blake
- MusicHit-Boy Confident He'll Win Grammy For Producer Of The YearHit-Boy says he "went crazy" on his projects this year.By Caroline Fisher
- TV50 Cent Is Manifesting His First Emmy After Being Nominated For Super Bowl LVI ShowFif has been nominated alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar for their unforgettable performance back in February.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicMarilyn Manson Dropped From Best Rap Song Grammy Nomination For Kanye West’s “Jail”Marilyn Manson has lost his Best Rap Song category Grammy nomination for the Donda track “Jail."By Cole Blake
- MusicAmerican Music Awards 2021: List Of Nominees & WinnersHere's your list of winners for the 2021 American Music Awards.By Aron A.
- MoviesAfter Almost 5 Decades, Samuel L. Jackson Is Finally Getting An OscarThese mother-******* took that long?!By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicNicki Minaj Hits New Milestone With Latin Grammy NominationNicki Minaj officially makes history as the first female rapper to secure a Latin Grammy nomination for Karol G's "Tusa."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicGriselda Celebrates BET Award NominationWestside Gunn and Conway The Machine react to their recent BET Award nomination for "Best Group."By Mitch Findlay
- MoviesOscars To Require That Films Meet "Diversity And Inclusion Standards" For EligibilityThe Academy will now require that films meet certain "diversity and inclusion standards" before they can be eligible for Oscar consideration.By Lynn S.
- MoviesAnonymous Oscar Voter Believes "Parasite" Shouldn't Be Nominated With "Regular Films"One Oscar voter is exposing themselves... Kinda. By Dominiq R.
- MusicChris Brown Expresses Gratitude For Grammy Nod For "No Guidance" Ft. DrakeBreezy celebrates another Grammy nod.By Aron A.
- MusicNotorious B.I.G. Secures Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame NominationThis year's batch of nominations are in. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicXXXTENTACION's "?" Wins Top R&B Album At 2019 Billboard Music AwardsThe late rapper's album was up against project's from The Weeknd, Ella Mai, Khalid, and H.E.R.By Aron A.
- MusicCardi B Wins "Crossover Artist Of The Year" At Latin Billboard AwardsCardi B is unstoppable. By Chantilly Post