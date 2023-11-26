Hit-Boy Confident He'll Win Grammy For Producer Of The Year

During a recent chat with TMZ, Hit-Boy shared his thoughts on the 2024 Grammys, revealing that he believes he has a good chance at taking home a big win. He's nominated for Producer of the Year Non-Classical, a category he was also nominated for a couple of years back. His 2024 competitors include Jack Antonoff, Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II, Daniel Nigro, and Metro Boomin. Clearly, he's going up against the best of the best, but regardless, he's feeling as confident as ever.

“I want to win it this time I was nominated like two years ago so I’m tryna get it fo sho,” he told the outlet last week. “You just gotta look at the discog I went cr*zy on albums really giving people a sound so we’ll see.” He continued, revealing that he thinks his LP alongside Musiq Soulchild, Victims & Villians, should have gotten some recognition of its own. “I did his whole album this year,” Hit-Boy described. “I think he should’ve been nominated in one of the categories. It was A1. It was high-quality R&B music.”

Hit-Boy Speaks On His Grammy Nomination

His project with Musiq Soulchild isn't his only notable accomplishment of the year, either. He also teamed up with Nas again for the New York native's seventeenth album, Magic 3. Of course, he also joined forces with his father Big Hit to produce Surf Or Drown Vol. 2, which they unveiled in June.

While he feels "great" about his chances at winning, Hit-Boy also told the outlet that he's yet to prepare a speech. According to him, he can just "freestyle" something when he gets up there. As for the possibility of forgetting to mention someone important, Hit-Boy claims that they'll know "it's all love." Who do you think will take home the award for Producer of the Year at the 2024 Grammys? Do you think Hit-Boy's prediction will come true? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

