Hit-Boy Purchases Home He Previously Lost Due To Financial Struggles

Recently, Hit-Boy took to social media to show off how his hard work has paid off. In a new clip, the performer is seen sitting around a table alongside various other, working on designing his new home. While his “dream estate" is certainly impressive, it's even more impressive that he can now afford to buy it, when at one point he couldn't even afford to rent it.

“Some of y’all might remember when i went on akademiks podcast and talked about falling on hard times back around 2017,” he captioned the clip. “Crzy how life works i just bought the property in beverly hills i was renting then and couldn’t afford at the time and now im designing my dream estate on it. [praying hands emoji] stay focused stay motivated keep going.”

Hit-Boy Shares Meaningful Message About New Home

"Inspiration on top of inspiration," he added. Plenty of Hit-Boy's fans and peers are sounding off in his comments section, praising him for how far he's come.

"Yea!!!" Ty Dolla Sign wrote alongside various fire emojis. 2 Chainz also chimed in, calling the major accomplishment "hard." Clearly, Hit-Boy couldn't be more proud of himself, and followers can't blame him.

Hit-Boy's new home isn't the only thing he has to be proud of these days, however. At the end of last month, he dropped off a new collaboration alongside Rapsody, "Asteroids." The fittingly-titled track centers around dodging hate and disrespect, and coming out on the other side knowing one's own worth. It was also recently revealed that he's nominated for a Grammy. He's in the running for Producer Of The Year alongside Jack Antonoff, Metro Boomin, Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II, and Daniel Nigro. What do you think of Hit-Boy buying the property that he previously lost due to his financial struggles? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

