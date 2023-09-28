Hit-Boy Selling A Share Of “UTOPIA” Song Publishing On Ebay

The business of the music industry can be very complicated and when it comes to artists getting their cut there can often be tension. Between labels, songwriters, producers, and the artists themselves it can often be very complicated finding out what money someone has made or is owed. That's why it surprised fans when Hit-Boy listed his 5% share in the publishing rights to Travis Scott and Beyonce's "DELRESTO" on eBay earlier this week.

The listing offers "5% Publishing Share of "DELRESTO" ft. Beyonce Off Of Travis Scott's UTOPIA." It elaborates further in the description of the listing. "Hit-Boy is offering to sell his 5% publishing split on Travis Scott's song ft. Beyonce "DELRESTO (ECHOES)" on his latest album UTOPIA. included in the purchase is his AKAI 61 key MIDI keyboard that he created the song on." Fans discussing the post online are divided. "This is actually insanely worth it" reads the top comment on a repost of the listing. Others are less convinced. "Either this is a scam or homie need some money asap or he ain’t getting much out of those 5%," another comment reads. Check out the listing below.

Hit-Boy Listing Publishing Rights On eBay

Despite the post listing a Travis Scott song that Hit-Boy worked on, recently he's been much more directly tied to Nas. The pair have dropped two new albums in 2023 alone Magic 2 and Magic 3. They served as the culmination of an extremely prolific period for the pair dating back to 2020. Together they released three albums in the Magic series and three albums in the King's Disease series.

Hit-Boy is also reportedly working pretty extensively on the new Benny The Butcher album. In fact, when the album's announced release date arrived Hit-Boy was the one to officially confirm it was delayed indefinitely. What do you think of Hit-Boy selling the publishing rights to a song he produced on eBay? Let us know in the comment section below.

