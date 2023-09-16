Hit-Boy Recalls Dreaming Of Nas Collaboration 10 Years Before “King’s Disease”

Hit-Boy says that he dreamt of collaborating with Nas for nearly a decade before the release of their Grammy-winning project, King's Disease. In a post on Instagram, Thursday, he reflected on their partnership and shared a note he made to himself about his goal back in 2011. The post comes after the release of their final album together, Magic 3.

“Thought this might motivate at least 1 of y’all out there so peep,” Hit-Boy began in the caption. “this note in my phone is from September 11th 2011 before i ever met @Nas . i wrote down and put into the universe that i wanted to produce a rihanna single and just 3 songs on a Nas album. Fast forward 12 years later and i’m 6 ALBUMS in with the God himself wow. How did we get here?!!”

Hit-Boy & Nas In NYC

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 12: Nas and Hitboy attend Pass The Mic Concert at Hard Rock Hote - Times Square on May 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

From there, he confirmed that Magic 3 is their final album together. “The final Nas and Hit-Boy album Magic 3. Just know we gave it our all [prayer emoji] tbh we haven’t taken much time from working on music together since we linked in 2020 we tap in daily to work or just to chop it or every other day at least i would say.. having this type of musical bond with an artist of this caliber is a producers dream.” He concluded: “I want to thank Nas for taking in my ideas and embracing them and me. you can’t force this type of energy. i’m right here whenever forever bro!!” Check out the full post below.

Hit-Boy Reflects On Working With Nas

Magic 3 marks the sixth straight project from Nas that Hit-Boy has produced. Their first effort, King's Disease, arrived back in 2020. It won Best Rap Album at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.

