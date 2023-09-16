Nas Works His Magic On “Pretty Young Girl”: Listen

Even at 50 years old, Nas continues to outrap many other artists in the game, especially when he lays down his bars over beats by Hit-Boy. In less than a year they've given us King's Disease III, Magic 2, and now, Magic 3, all of which have only helped to expand the "Hood 2 Hood" hitmaker's fanbase. His newest LP landed on streamers this past New Music Friday (September 15), markedly boasting just one guest feature from Lil Wayne on "Never Die."

Besides that, Nas manages to captivate us on his own with his clever rhymes, reflecting on everything from the type of women who have been known to catch his eye to solidifying his status as one of the most prolific figures in hip-hop. On the 15-song tracklist, our favourite title – "Pretty Young Girl" – is located right in the middle, and it appears Spotify listeners are digging the song too.

Read More: Nas Hosts Diddy, Mary J. Blige, Slick Rick, Fat Joe & More At 50th Birthday Bash

Nas and Hit-Boy Reunite for Magic 3 Album

"I think she right for me and I don't even know her / I mean the one time I seen her, she was naturally glowin'," Nas gasses up his dream girl in the later part of his verse. "That's why I made this song, told the label promote it / So she can hear it, 'cause even if she don't like rap / This still gon' find her right where she's at," he continues, clearly trusting in divine timing to bring her into his life.

Listen to Nas' "Pretty Young Girl" above, then check out his full Magic 3 album on Spotify/Apple Music. What are your top three favourite titles from the New York MC's latest collaboration with Hit-Boy? Let us know in the comments, and find more HNHH release recommendations on our weekly Fire Emoji playlist update below.

Read More: Nas, Lil Wayne, Doja Cat & Many More Join Our Best “Fire Emoji” Playlist Update Yet

Quotable Lyrics:

Long braids, brown eyes

Weight 135, she like 5'5

I see them thighs on her

Make me wanna multiply

She's a queen, her dad a G, I know hе rock to Nas