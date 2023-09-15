Fans Praise Lil Wayne’s Performance On New Nas Album

Lil Wayne has fans going crazy for his new collab with Nas.

BYLavender Alexandria
Fans Praise Lil Wayne’s Performance On New Nas Album

Earlier this week Nas announced that his series of albums with Hit-Boy was coming to a close. He released the third album in the Magic series and his 6th Hit-Boy produced album overall last night. Its predecessor Magic 2 dropped just a few months ago and delivered a pretty high-profile feature in 50 Cent. Magic 3 also brought a pretty big name along for the ride. When Nas revealed the tracklist to the project a few days ago fans were hyped to see that Lil Wayne popped up for a feature.

Turns out, Lil Wayne's performance lived up to the fan expectation. TheHipHopWolf Instagram account collected some tweets praising Wayne for his appearance on the album's track "Never Die." "Wayne completely f*cking snapped on Nas album. my god," one of the fans they found tweeted. "I'm a huge nas fan but Wayne ate his lunch" and "Nah Wayne lost his miiiiiind on this Nas song lmao," two other fans agreed. The reception of the album as a whole seems to be very positive with some fans calling it the best in the Magic series to date. Check out some of their reactions below.

Earlier this week, Lil Wayne popped up at the VMAs for a pair of performances. He kicked the entire show off with his new single "Kat Food" and his Swizz Beatz collaboration "Uproar." He also joined in on the massive celebration of hip-hop's 50th anniversary which also featured Nicki Minaj, who was doing double duty as host. The massive performance featured performers from every era of hip-hop coming together to perform their classics.

Lil Wayne also attended the show with a special secret lady. When MTV cameras tried to find out who Wayne was holding hands with backstage, his security quickly shut them down. What do you think of Lil Wayne's guest verse on Nas' new album Magic 3? Let us know in the comment section below.

