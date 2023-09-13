MTV Cameras Stopped From Filming By Lil Wayne’s Security

Last night was the MTV VMAs where there were plenty of stars in attendance and plenty of cameras rolling. With exciting performances from some of the biggest stars in music going on all night, some were bound to cross paths backstage. That's why there are so many cameras to catch moments like a backstage interaction between Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake. What looked like a heated argument between the two turned out to not be so dramatic, but the cameras also made headlines for what they didn't film.

Lil Wayne was a staple throughout the show last night. Most notably he opened up the festivities with a rousing performance of his track "Uproar." But at some point in the night when the cameras tried to follow him backstage, his security prevented them. The security first puts his hand up to get the cameraperson to stop filming. When that doesn't work he physically points the camera away from Wayne. The reason for the diversion appears to be a mystery woman that the rapper was holding hands with backstage. While some online think they've cracked the code as to who Wayne's secret boo is, nothing has been officially confirmed. Check out the entire clip below.

Lil Wayne's Security Won't Let Mystery Woman Be Filmed

Later on in the night, Lil Wayne was also part of the newest tribute to rap music's 50th anniversary. In a grand showing of love for the genre he was joined by Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J, DMC, Doug E Fresh, Slick Rich, and Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five for a tribute that spanned decades of hip-hops past, present, and future.

The VMAs aren't the only place in recent weeks to honor Lil Wayne as a legend in rap. Earlier this month he received the BMI Icon Award. During the ceremony, he was honored by NLE Choppa, and Big Freedia. Afterward, he was given his flowers by none other than Nicki Minaj. What do you think of Lil Wayne's security preventing MTV from filming the woman he's holding hands with? Let us know in the comment section below.

