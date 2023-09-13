Lil Wayne Brings “Uproar” And “Kat Food” To The VMAs

Many legendary and popular artists hit the MTV VMA stage last night at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The fans were having a blast all night as every talent brought their own flare and excitement to their performances. One of those names was Lil Wayne, but he did not put on a show just once. Wayne graced the floor twice and it was well-deserved. The Louisiana native has not been in at the VMAs in over a decade. In particular, the last time he made an appearance was in 2012, according to Rolling Stone, to perform "Yuck" and "No Worries" with his buddy 2 Chains.

But, Wayne's return was a welcome sight for many, as he showed that he still knows how to get a crowd on its feet. The 40-year-old icon opened the show by first performing one of his more recent hits, "Uproar" off of the Carter V that features vocals and production from Swizz Beatz. In footage from HipHopNMore, the rapper comes down from a steel-looking staircase to greet the audience and tear it up with his background dancers.

Lil Wayne Performs A Triple Set Of Tracks At The MTV VMAs: Watch

Following that, Wayne walks down to the smaller middle stage to show off his latest single for the first time. "Kat Food," which was released at the beginning of September, has received some thumbs up and thumbs down. The beat and lyrical content had some people scratching their heads, but Wayne still gave it his all. Overall, it was great to see one in "A Milli" rapper back on one of the grandest stages in music.

