- Music VideosNas Uses "Fever" Music Video To Commemorate His 50th Birthday PartyThe extravagant and celebratory visual features cameos from Mary J. Blige, Diddy, Raekwon, DJ Premier, and many more.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicHit-Boy Recalls Dreaming Of Nas Collaboration 10 Years Before “King’s Disease”Hit-Boy has hoped to work with Nas since 2011.By Cole Blake
- SongsNas Works His Magic On "Pretty Young Girl": ListenNas and Hit-Boy delievered some serious heat on "Magic 3" this weekend.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicFans Praise Lil Wayne's Performance On New Nas AlbumLil Wayne has fans going crazy for his new collab with Nas.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicNas Hosts Diddy, Mary J. Blige, Slick Rick, Fat Joe & More At 50th Birthday BashThe Queens legend had a lot to celebrate, including the 50th anniversary of his own life and hip-hop's, plus his final Hit-Boy album.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNas Announces "Magic 3" Release DateNas and Hit-Boy are dropping their final collaboration, "Magic 3," later this week.By Cole Blake