Nas Announces “Magic 3” Release Date

Nas will be dropping his next collaborative album with Hit-Boy, Magic 3, later this week, on Thursday, September 14, 2023. He made the announcement on Instagram, Tuesday, thanking fans for their continued support of both himself and his frequent collaborator over the years.

"I want to thank everyone for taking this ride with @hitboy & I. It’s been nothing short of Magical! The Album Drops On My Birthday. 9•14 at 9PM. Forever Grateful, Enjoy!! Nasir Jones," he captioned a blurry photo of himself. Fans were stoked to hear the announcement in the comments section. "Greatness. Nasir, a true representation of hip hop who is always doing it for the culture," one fan commented. Another wrote: "What a great run. peace to the goat."

Nas & Hit-Boy Celebrate "King's Disease III"

A third project in the Magic series comes just a few short months after Nas dropped the prior album. At the time, he remarked on social media that he's in the midst of the best year of his life. "I’m happy to be around making new music because I love it,” he wrote on Twitter. “Having the best year of my life. I caught the Holy Spirit and I’m grateful to be giving it all to the world. Magic 2." Magic 2 featured 50 Cent and 21 Savage. Check out Nas' announcement for the new Magic album below.

Nas Announces "Magic 3"

Following the release of Magic 3, Nas will have dropped six consecutive albums produced by Hit-Boy. The run has notched the two a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album with the original King's Disease as well as nominations for Best Rap Song and a second for Best Rap Album. Be on the lookout for further updates on Nas' Magic 3 on HotNewHipHop in the coming days.

