Nas Uses “Fever” Music Video To Commemorate His 50th Birthday Party

When Nas raises a glass of champagne these days, there are so many things he could be celebrating. For one, he just finalized his collaborative double trilogy series with Hit-Boy with the release of Magic 3, bringing their legendary run to a triumphant close. Also, there's the Queens MC's 50th birthday, which fittingly and almost perfectly coincides with the 50th anniversary of the birth of hip-hop. For his latest music video, he combined all of these elements together to make an extravagant and joyous tribute. The track "Fever" was a perfect fit for this, both as Magic 3's opening cut and one of its most effective homages to the game and to the Queens legend's life.

Specifically, the visual covers his 50th birthday party in New York, which held so many stars within and outside of the genre. Diddy, Mary J. Blige, Raekwon, Slick Rick, DJ Premier, Hit-Boy, Fat Joe, Black Thought, and even Robert DeNiro pop up as cameos in the video, along with many others. They all attended Nas' huge party, and other names like Kendrick Lamar also stopped by to pay their respects and congratulations. For one of the greatest MCs to ever live, we can expect nothing less luxurious, victorious, and special.

Nas & Hit-Boy's "Fever" Music Video: Watch

In addition, if you didn't already think "Fever" was a lavish and evocative song, its music video will certainly convince you. For example, the sampled strings in the instrumental pair perfectly with images of fancy dishes, tuxedos, and expensive bottles of liquor and spirits. When you hear the "Represent" callback to one of Nas' classic hits and see Preemo on the screen, you can't help but feel goosebumps. All in all, it made for something that almost feels like a send-off, but we know that the Mass Appeal head honcho will always have gas in the tank.

Meanwhile, Magic 3 finished off what might become one of the best runs and collabs in the 2020s decade. It's something that producer Hit-Boy dreamt of ten years before they linked up, and the fruits of their labor were golden. Here's hoping they continue to chase those dreams, which age can never fade away. For more updates and the latest news on Nas, come back to HNHH.

