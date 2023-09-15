Kendrick Lamar Joins Nas At His 50th Birthday Party, They & Hit-Boy Share A Moment

No matter how you slice it, Nas is hip-hop incarnate: one of the greatest of all time in the genre who was born just about a month after the genre itself. Moreover, as we celebrate its 50th anniversary, we also have to give the New York legend his very much due flowers. Not only that, but there are plenty of reasons to talk about, look back on, and honor him at this time. Nasir Jones and Hit-Boy just released their sixth and final collaborative project, Magic 3, and it's as dense and commanding as you'd expect. As such, for his 50th birthday party, he also got a visit from another hip-hop visionary and all-timer.

Furthermore, Kendrick Lamar pulled up to Nas' birthday celebrations, and a clip surfaced of the two of them, plus Hit-Boy (a Kendrick collaborator), having a moment. While we can't hear what was exchanged verbally between them, we can only imagine it was all love. Surely there were other rap legends in attendance, but this made for a particularly full-circle moment. The now-50-year-old sowed many seeds in the game, and the Compton lyricist owes a lot to him in particular alongside few other MCs at his level.

Kendrick Lamar, Nas & Hit-Boy Celebrate The Queens Icon's Birthday

What's more is that the release of Magic 3, paired with the former TDE artist's visit, makes for a compelling torch pass. After all, the album is part of the same collaborative history between Nas and Hit-Boy that gave their flowers to Kendrick Lamar on King's Disease III. Specifically, on the track "First Time," the "Michael & Quincy" spitter recalled listening to Kendrick for the first time. "Since when did rap leave me so suspended in air? Since Kendrick entered the atmosphere, ’09, I was there," he rapped on the cut. "On La Cienega, my n***a from L.A. said there’s a n***a from Black Hippy, I was happy to just witness history."

Meanwhile, this is also a duo that people would absolutely go bonkers to if they heard on wax. Between their lyrical skill, artistically-minded perspectives, and commitments to quality control, it would be a monumental moment. The King's Disease and Magic run may be over, but it's clear that this is just another step in a path of excellence for the two that will continue marching on. As such, anything is possible. For more news and the latest updates on Nas, Kendrick Lamar, and Hit-Boy, stick around on HNHH.

