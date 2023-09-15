Nas And Hit-Boy Complete Another Trilogy With “Magic 3”

Fans of Nas can breathe a sigh of relief, for now. Back on September 9, New York's finest shared a teaser trailer of sorts to his Instagram account. It showed static from a television, then went to black with words being typed out to reveal, "THE FINALE." Many people were freaking out thinking Nas was about to retire from rap, but those qualms are subsiding because that message hinted at something different. The cryptic note was referring to him dropping the final project in the Magic series with the third installment.

To celebrate this accomplishment in the best way possible, Nas decided to release this album on his birthday, September 14. Furthermore, this is now the sixth collaboration album between him and legendary producer, Hit-Boy. The duo's work relationship is one that will go down in the history books as one of the greatest to ever do it, collectively. Since 2020, Nas and Hit-Boy have completed two trilogies with the King's Disease series completed earlier this year. Now, the same can ring true for Magic as it goes out with a bang.

Listen To Magic 3 From Nas And Hit-Boy

Hopefully, Nas and Hit-Boy continue their camaraderie because the two have accomplished so much for each other. But, for now, we have this chance to relish Magic 3. This contains the largest tracklist of the three with 15 songs and clocking in at nearly 46 minutes. Additionally, this project contains the least amount of features with just one, but that is okay because Lil Wayne trades bars with him on "Never Die." Nas' and Hit-Boy's legacies will "Never Die" after this incredible run of great beats and amazing lyricism.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new album, Magic 3, from Nas and Hit-Boy? Which set of trilogies is better, this or King's Disease? Is this the best project from the Magic series? Which songs are you enjoying the most right now? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest project releases, as well as the rest of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Magic 3 Tracklist:

Fever TSK Superhero Status I Love This Feeling No Tears Never Die (feat. Lil Wayne) Pretty Young Girl Based On True Events Based On True Events, Pt. 2 Sitting With My Thoughts Blue Bentley Jodeci Member Speechless, Pt. 2 Japanese Soul Bar 1-800-Nas&Hit

