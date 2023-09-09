Nas Shocks Fans By Teasing Next Album As “The Finale”

Nas' teaser for his upcoming album has fans worried that the release might be his last. The music legend wiped his Instagram, leaving only a teaser for "The Finale" available to view. Debate has quickly raged about what this could all mean. To some, this is the heartbreaking news that Nas might be hanging up the might with this next album. However, others are optimistic that this simply marks the end of either the King's Disease or Magic saga. However, a third theory noted that this could be the long-awaited collab between Nas and DJ Premier. Rumors concerning the two working together have been in existence since as far back as 2007.

Regardless, fans took to social media to share their thoughts and beg Nas not to retire. “What you mean the Finale man? Nah,” wrote rapper Rob Markman. “The finale?!? Of this chapter? This book? Don’t play with my life like this Nasir,” pleaded one commenter. “Stop playing Nas, ain’t no finale!!! Keep going," added another. However, maybe retirement is a reasonable thing to expect. After all, he has been producing music for nearly three decades, with Illmatic turning 30 next year. Furthermore, Nas has also seen a dip in chart performances in recent years. Between Street's Disciple (2004) and King's Disease II (2021), Nas' albums never peaked lower than #5. However, the highest peak of his last three albums was #10 for King's Disease III. Magic peaked at #27 while Magic 2 failed to crack the top-50 with a peak at #52.

What We Know About Nas' Next Album

Aside from the teaser, not a whole lot of information is available about Nas' next project. We know that he was already working on this project when Magic II dropped earlier this year. On "Abracadabra", Nas hinted that he was as much as halfway done with his next project. “I’m a magician, you should listen, it’s never the same tricks/ 2020 when we did the first one, five-album run, not a cursed one, it’s a blessed one/ By the time y’all hear this, we be halfway through the next one/ Bless up, all the rappers we lost, I’m hopin’ they rest up," he rapped. This confirmed that Nas was working on his 17th studio album.

What's more, it at least tells us that the new project is likely another Hit-Boy collab. That will be good news to some people. However, more than a few fans have not enjoyed this run of albums with the iconic producer. "No more Hit-Boy. Please," one fan wrote in the comments of the new teaser. We'll keep you up to date with any news regarding this new project from Nas. What do you think it's going to be? Let us know your theories down in the comments. Follow all the latest music news here at HotNewHipHop.

