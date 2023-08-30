Cam’ron Thanks Nas For Including Him In Rap 50 Despite Past Beefs

All year various companies, publications, rappers, and even some local governments have been celebrating the 50th anniversary of rap music. One of the places where that celebration has been the biggest is in Nas’ Mass Appeal label and company. They’ve constructed a series of EPs handled by various producers in an attempt to chronicle the various styles of rap music made throughout the genre’s history. They’ve also set up a series of shows celebrating the past, present, and future of rap. That included a recent high-profile show at Yankee Stadium. Now, one rapper whose inclusion surprised many is thanking Nas for inviting him.

Cam’ron and Nas have plenty of history together dating back decades. Despite what some would consider beef between the two in the past, Nas acknowledged what Cam has provided to rap by extending an invite to him to play the Hip Hop 50 show. Now in a new video Cam is sharing his appetition for Nas and for Mass Appeal for allowing him to be involved. In the clip, he praises Nas for looking past things that the pair have been through in the past to give him the opportunity to play Yankee Stadium. As Cam mentions, he’s played Madison Square Garden and The Apollo numerous times before, but this was his first chance to play Yankee Stadium. Check out the full video below.

Cam’ron Got To Play Yankee Stadium For The First Time

Cam’ron has had a lot to celebrate recently. His podcast with Ma$e just had a massively successful first season. As a result they signed a major deal to join the Underdog Fantasy sports family. The 18 month, 8-figure deal represented a massive rise to popularity for the podcast that only started earlier this year.

To celebrate the achievement, Cam’ron shared a throwback clip of him buying podcast equipment earlier this year in order to start making the show. What do you think of Cam’ron’s new video thanking Nas for including him in a Rap 50 event? Let us know in the comment section below.

