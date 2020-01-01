Nas Is Unstoppable On “Abracadabra” From New “Magic 2” Album

Nas has never not been in his bag over the past five years, consistently connecting with Hit-Boy to bring their innovative sound to hip-hop with series’ like King’s Disease and Magic. The second installment in the latter landed this past New Music Friday (July 21) after a brief rollout from the New Yorker via Instagram. It includes two guest features – one from 50 Cent and another from 21 Sav – as well as what seems to be a hint that Nas and Hit are already halfway done with their next joint effort.

“2020 when we did the first one (Yo), five-album run, not a cursed one, it’s a blessed one / By the time y’all hear this (Yeah), we be halfway through the next one,” the legendary lyricist rhymes on “Abracadabra.” On the chorus, Nas’ confidence continues to shine through as he declares “Y’all creatin’ the hate, but I be creatin’ with Hit / Ain’t no way we could miss, ain’t no way we could miss.”

Nas Taps Into His Magic on “Abracadabra”

As expected, music lovers are already raving about Magic 2, which finds the 49-year-old and his producer blending that world with what they’ve been creating across their three King’s Disease LPs. Besides “Abracadabra,” “Black Magic” and Motion” have both been racking up the streams. It remains unclear when Nas plans to deliver what he and Hit-Boy have been cooking up, but knowing him, it’ll come as a complete surprise and undoubtedly blow us away once again.

Listen to Nas’ “Abracadabra” above, and if you’re feeling it, add the track to your playlist on Spotify/Apple Music. Is Magic 2 your favourite rap album of the summer so far? Let us know in the comments, and find more HNHH release recommendations on our weekly Fire Emoji update below.

Quotable Lyrics:

They gonna try me, they on my body, no Illuminati

No way to describe me, no other word, other than godly

I run it back to back to back to back, ain’t no one beside me

I’m doin’ ’em grimy, yeah, I don’t know what got inside me, yeah