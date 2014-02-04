If you're not familiar with this living legend, it's due time you did your homework. DJ Premier is, without question, one the most skilled and respected DJ/producers to ever step foot in the game, helping shape the sound of the culture since the early nineties, both individually and as half of Gang Starr with Guru (may he rest in peace). Throughout his prolific 30-year career, the Brooklyn representative has released eighteen official projects, both solo and collaborative, and has worked with Jeru The Damaja, Group Home, Blaq Poet, Wais P, Bumpy Knuckles and countless others. He also hosts his own Live From HeadQCourterz radio show on SIRIUS Satellite Radio's Hip-Hop Nation. Most recently, he contributed to Marco Polo's new album Port Authority 2: The Director's Cut, and announced that he'd be producing a new Nas album in its entirety in the near future. Also, he's currently working on a new collaborative project with Big Daddy Kane! Stay tuned.