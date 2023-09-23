DJ Premier Unleashes More “Beats That Collected Dust, Vol. 3 (Instrumental)”

Houston is home to many legendary hip-hop names across the board. Whether it be rappers or producers, this city continues to produce talent like not many others can. DJ Premier is one of those household names that will go down in the history books as one of the most well-respected and beloved figures. He really needs no introduction anymore since his career has now spanned over 30 years in the industry.

While he has worked so consistently over the years, Premier has not put out that much solo material. Since 2008, only four projects have headlined his name. However, he does have a trio of works now that possess some instrumentals that never got to see the light of day. HipHopNMore got some information behind this latest entry, Beats That Collected Dust, Vol. 3 (Instrumental).

Read More: Biggie Smalls Was “Scared” To Tell Charli Baltimore Of Faith Evans Pregnancy, She Claims

Listen To Beats That Collected Dust, Vol. 3 (Instrumental) From DJ Premier

Apparently, some of these beats were meant for big names such as Westside Gunn, Kanye West, and Kendrick Lamar. It is a shame because these are fantastic. "I like unique releases and Beats That Collected Dust is so unique." Premier continues, "I decide when to release these instrumental volumes when they reach the stage of collecting dust." It certainly is a one-of-a-kind procedure and it is what makes him such a legend.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new instrumental album, Beats That Collected Dust, Vol. 3 (Instrumental), from DJ Premier? Is this his best collection of beats ever? Is this the best installment in the series? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest album releases, as well as all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Beats That Collected Dust, Vol. 3 (Instrumental) Tracklist:

WOOOWOOOWOOO (Instrumental) Really (Instrumental) Kelly B (Instrumental) Eiht 45 (Instrumental) Climbmax (Instrumental) Here We Go (Instrumental) HAYE (Instrumental) Bah Dah (Instrumental) Bogart (Instrumental) Tha Can (Instrumental) Dee Ell P (Instrumental) DMX Bark 'n Growl (Instrumental) Spaced Dem Mo (Instrumental) Shy Role (Instrumental) Perc Pad (Instrumental) Bobble (Instrumental) In Moe (Instrumental) Episode 207 (Instrumental)

Read More: Nicki Minaj “Uses Men As Crash Dummies,” DJ Vlad Claims

[Via]