As one of the greatest hip-hop producers of all time, it’s great to see DJ Premier continue to fulfill many rappers’ dreams and stay invested and active in the rap game. Moreover, he just released the boom-bap track “Runway” with two of the most skilled and acclaimed lyricists working today: Westside Gunn and Rome Streetz. Of course, their respective styles, directly linked by decades of the sub-genre’s growth, fit each other as perfectly as you would expect. Sure, it might not be as dark or gritty as a typical Griselda beat, but that’s just a testament to Preemo’s craft and to Gunn and Rome’s versatility. Overall, when people talk about the good ol’ days, this is exactly what the mean, but with a modern sheen.

First off, it’s impossible to talk about any track DJ Premier worked on without gushing over the production. His trademark disc-scratching and crisp, simple, yet booming percussion is on full display here. Matched with triumphant and summery string samples that sometimes match the melody of a high-pitched ascending key line, it makes for a pseudo-inspirational cut. Also, there’s a palpable dynamism to this track’s harmonic and melodic sensibilities, with the pianos and strings trading blows as the verses and chorus shift. Anytime the Houston-born beatsmith puts out another track, you realize how much his instrumentals are still the envy of leagues of beat makers out there.

Read More: DJ Premier Recounts Biggie Declaring Himself “The Greatest”

DJ Premier’s “Runway” With Westside Gunn & Rome Streetz: Stream

Meanwhile, the two New York-affiliated MCs deliver potent and reminiscent verses on their come-up, their craft, and their constant drive for excellence. As such, the lyrical matter fits the production like a glove, with intricate rhyme schemes and vivd imagery and references leading the way. If you haven’t heard “Runway” yet, you can find it on YouTube and peep some standout bars below. Unfortunately, they took the song down from streaming services as of writing this article, but hopefully they rectify that soon. In addition, for more news and the latest updates on Westside Gunn, Rome Streetz, and DJ Premier, stay up to date on HNHH.

Quotable Lyrics

Ayo, the outlandish, two-steppin’, grams dancin’

I’m handsome, I’m Manson, bulletproof under the vanson

I’m lampin’, reclinin’ in two-seaters, I’m prancin’ (Skrrt)

Graveyard s**t, fiends was vampin’

Read More: DJ Premier Recalls Working In The Studio With Kendrick Lamar, Giving Him 10 Beats