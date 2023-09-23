Biggie Smalls Was “Scared” To Tell Charli Baltimore Of Faith Evans Pregnancy, She Claims

Biggie Smalls is one of the most legendary rappers of all time, and even the many partners he had at one time all speak quite fondly of him. Despite all the cheating instances and drama like that, rapper Charli Baltimore still has a lot of love for The Notorious B.I.G. Moreover, she recently sat down with VladTV for an interview, during which the rapper spoke about their relationship dynamic. Specifically, the Philly native pointed to the Brooklyn icon's alleged fear of telling her that he impregnated his then-wife Faith Evans. This was one of many unclear romance "breaks" that he went on, which she also addressed.

"I think it was his mom that told me. I don’t even think it was him,” Charli Baltimore remarked. “His mom was telling him, ‘You need to tell her what’s going on.' I guess he was kind of scared to tell me. If I’m not mistaken, it was [Biggie’s mom] that told me. I was just kind of in shock." After this tale, the 49-year-old went into further detail about how they as a couple functioned together- or apart.

Charli Baltimore Recalls Biggie's Romance Balance

"We would have moments in our relationship where we would break up for short period of time, you know," Charli Baltimore explained. "I think the longest was maybe a month, two months. We definitely will have our little spats and go into our on-again, off-again. I think the way he tried to explain it was, you know, it happened during one of our on-again, off-again situations. You know, guys are gonna say whatever they need to say to make themselves look less at fault when they know they’re really at fault."

Meanwhile, Big's wife recently shared some of her own reflections on their often bumpy but cherished bond. For example, the "Love Like This" MC praised his honesty when it came to infidelity and other relationship factors. With time, anyone who ever had the privilege of being around him realizes just how impactful and special he was- and still is. With that in mind, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Biggie Smalls, Charli Baltimore, and Faith Evans.

