Faith Evans Reveals That Biggie Smalls Allegedly Let Her Collab With Tupac

Apparently “Hit ‘Em Up” isn’t the full picture of the story of The Notorious B.I.G.’s legendary rivalry with ‘Pac- which Faith says wasn’t much of a rivalry at all.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Faith Evans recently sat down with the Marriage or Mirage podcast to talk about her ideal man, and of course, her forever love Biggie Smalls. See, the narrative is that Tupac Shakur's iconic diss track "Hit 'Em Up," which solidified his legendary feud with The Notorious B.I.G., addresses that Evans cheated on Big with 'Pac. You know the line, so no need to repeat it here. However, the R&B singer clarified during her conversation with the podcast hosts that things didn't actually pan out this way. The California MC collaborated with her, for which the New York rapper gave his blessing, and their picture together that sparked infidelity rumors means nothing.

"I didn’t know ‘Pac was signed to Death Row, you know what I’m sayin?" Faith Evans began. "Or I never would’ve agreed to do a song with him. When I went to the studio with ‘Pac, when I met him, he said: ‘I wanna do a song with you.’ I told Big, he said: ‘D’you wanna do it?’ I said: ‘Yeah, if he got the money.’ I didn’t hide anything, I told my husband," she remarked, saying that she let Biggie know when she realized she was working with a bunch of Death Row members.

Faith Evans On Marriage Or Mirage

In addition to this, the 50-year-old also shared what she loved the most about her late husband. "Everything," Faith Evans stated. "I loved everything about him. He was honest, you understand? One thing about him, even at that young age… honest! Yo, I respect it. I’m like, I can’t take nothing else." Furthermore, she spoke on one time that she asked Biggie if he had relations with another woman, and he admitted to it on the spot. "Honest as f**k," she reiterated. "Most of the time I didn’t know what was going on but when I did and I asked him, he told the truth."

Meanwhile, we're sure that this won't be the last time that this beef history will see reevaluation. It's one of hip-hop's most fascinating, albeit tragic, backstories to reflect on and unearth. The most important enduring aspect is each artist's legacy beyond it, and the love that Big and Faith shared. With that in mind, come back to HNHH for the latest news and updates on Faith Evans, Biggie Smalls, and Tupac Shakur.

