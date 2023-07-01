Faith Evans: 7 Of The R&B Icon’s Best Hits

With over 20 million records sold, Faith Evans remains one of R&B’s most respected acts. With a smooth voice, she captivated listeners worldwide through her storytelling. Often singing about the topic of heartbreak, Faith Evans’s hits often resonate with the general public. The legend, however, has not been as musically active in recent years. Instead, she’s focused on appearing on television.

Besides her entertainment career, Faith has received much attention for her relationship with former Bad Boy producer Stevie J. The pair initially became friends in the ’90s while working together. Stevie was an in-house producer for the hitmaking label, which Evans was signed to then. After decades of friendship, they tried their odds with love. Unfortunately, their romantic relationship proved extremely turbulent. From domestic assault arrests to their on-and-off-again romance, there was no telling what would come of their union. They eventually married in 2018, but Stevie filed for divorce in late 2021. Only recently was their split finalized, but all the viral attention still doesn’t take away from Evans’s impressive career and discography. Here is a list of seven of her biggest hits to prove it, in no particular order.

7. “You Used To Love Me” (1995)

“You Used To Love Me” is the debut single from her Evans’ debut album Faith. A brilliant introduction to the plethora of R&B hits she would release, Faith Evans showed off her storytelling capabilities with the song. On the track, she delivered a heartbreaking and honest note about her feelings. Evans reminisced about how a former love used to cherish her but didn’t anymore. The song peaked at No. 24 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and was certified Gold by the RIAA. The song was also featured in the 2009 biopic, Notorious, about the life of The Notorious B.I.G. In the film, the track is played when Evans’s character discovers the rapper is cheating on her.

6. “I Love You” (2001)

Although this song was reportedly initially written for Jennifer Lopez, its success proved it landed in the right hands. “I Love You” samples Isaac Hayes’ 1976 song “Make a Little Love to Me” and is one of Faith Evans’s most notable hits. On this record, the R&B songstress croons about being in love with her partner and how he’s the only one for her. Additionally, although Lopez missed having this track as her own, she is listed as a songwriter alongside Anthony Best, Michael Jamison, and Bobby Springsteen.

5. “Love Like This” ft. Carl Thomas (1998)

“Love Like This” is the lead single from her second album, Keep The Faith. It starts with a catchy beat as Evans sings about a kind of love she hasn’t experienced before. It quickly became one of her biggest commercial successes, charting well in Europe. In the United States, “Love Like This” remains her highest-charting single as a solo act. It peaked at the seventh spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and is an R&B staple.

4. “Can’t Believe” (2001)

“Can’t Believe” is another of Faith Evans’ hits centered around heartbreak. Along with Carl Thomas, the duo melts their different voices to create an emotional mix. As expected from a buttery number, “Can’t Believe” scored very well with R&B fans. The early 2000s hit was featured on Evans’ third album, Faithfully.

3. “Hope” – Twista ft. Faith Evans(2004)

Faith Evans’s infectious chorus on this record has made it an evergreen classic. Evans’s voice became the defining factor that solidified its timelessness, elevating the song considerably. The original version of this Twista track features CeeLo Green, but Evans’ version is widely popular. In a perfect Hip Hop and R&B blend, sprinkled with a gospel feel, it’s easily one of the most memorable tracks in both artists’ catalogs.

“Hope” is a song about longing for a better life and staying optimistic through every storm. The Faith Evans-assisted version was featured on the soundtrack of the Samuel L. Jackson-led biographical drama Coach Carter. Proving its timelessness, the song later received a huge resurgence on TikTok. Users on the social media app utilized the song in a viral movie-ending trend.

2. “Heartbreak Hotel” – Whitney Houston ft. Faith Evans, Kelly Price (1998)

When R&B powerhouses like Whitney Houston, Faith Evans, and Kelly Price unite for a track, then it’s sure to be a vocal masterclass. Thus is the tale of “Heartbreak Hotel,” the soothing number by the three vocalists. Music lovers over the years have highlighted this track as one of the most impressive R&B collaborations of all time. Evans’s vocals blossomed on this simultaneously beautiful and heartbreaking song about a lying and cheating partner.

1. “I’ll Be Missing You” – Puff Daddy ft. Faith Evans, 112 (1997)

Yet another emotional track with Faith Evans at the heart of it all, “I’ll Be Missing You,” is one of the most memorable hits of the ’90s. Mourning the loss of her husband, The Notorious B.I.G., Evans sang from a place of sadness and loss on this record. Joined by R&B group 112 and Diddy, the classic song samples The Police’s hit song “Every Breath You Take.”

“I’ll Be Missing You” is one of Hip Hop history’s greatest songs. The Grammy-winning track became a global hit record upon release, topping charts worldwide. It also debuted at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. In addition to this, it spent a staggering 11 weeks at the top spot and is one of the best-selling songs of all time.

[via]