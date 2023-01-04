The devastating news of the passing of Gangsta Boo shook Hip Hop. Her unexpected death wasn’t the way that we wanted to usher in 2023, but Lola Mitchell is being remembered for the contributions she’s made to the culture. Additionally, those who knew her well are sharing fond memories, including CeeLo Green. The multifaceted artist celebrated his late friend in a social media post where he shared their last texts.

According to CeeLo, he and Mitchell were slated to work together on the next Gnarls Barkley album. “I know people probably be like ‘this guy Ceelo knows everybody?'” he wrote in an Instagram caption. “Well I do have a lot of friends and 20+yr relationships with many. Including [Gangsta Boo] is my sister.”

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 19: Gangsta Boo performs with Run The Jewels at Music Midtown at Piedmont Park on September 19, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Chris McKay/Getty Images for Live Nation)

“She a big Homegirl to my son he hurting we hurting!” CeeLo continued. “She is the queen a icon and innovator.” He added, “Those that knew her knewthat she was extremely intelligent. hard ,real but sweet and kind at the same time.”

Further, Green called Three 6 Mafia “one of the all-time greatest groups and largest influences on the culture.” In his accompanying post, the text exchange between Mitchell and Green shows that she was honored to be included on Gnarls Barkley’s record.

“We all came up together and put the #south on our backs at the same time and took it to the top. i’m glad she got the opportunity to represent articulate and speak so well on all of the major platforms here recently and was given her flowers and she knew she was loved.”

Green explained that he typically keeps private conversations off of social media. “But I did want y’all to know the whole gang was gonna be on the new #gnarlsbarkley album 🥹🥲 I know you fought sis we love you unconditionally and we still gone ride for you baby boo 🙏🏾.”

It was also speculated that Mitchell’s death was connected to a fentanyl-laced substance. Rest in peace to an icon. We continue to offer our sincerest condolences to her loved ones.