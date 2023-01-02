The excitement of a new year beginning is still wearing off, though the mood became sombre once the hip-hop community heard about the death of Gangsta Boo. She passed on Sunday (January 1), and it’s chiefly suspected that an overdose was her ultimate cause of death.

The rapper – born Lola Chantrelle Mitchell – was evidently discovered dead on her front porch yesterday. At the time, narcotics were correspondingly found on her person. The night before, she and her brother were celebrating in Memphis. In the midst of their New Year’s party, he apparently overdosed but was fine after receiving treatment at a hospital.

@champagnepapi/Instagram Story

Later that night, they took the celebration back to Boo’s place. Unfortunately, this looks to be when she met her ultimate demise. The news has been undeniably hard to swallow, with many friends and collaborators taking to social media to pay their respects.

Among them is Drake, who posted an old photo of the late rhymer and a friend on his Instagram Story. As an illustration of his feelings, he wrote, “Rest in heaven Gangsta Boo.”

Another reaction came from Chip Tha Ripper. On Twitter, he comparatively wrote, “Gangsta Boo was SUCH a beautiful Queen, inside and out. I’m so grateful to have been able to know you and share good times with you.”

Gangsta Boo was SUCH a beautiful Queen, inside and out. I’m so grateful to have been able to know you and share good times with you. Wow. I grew up on your music and you are a household name the the ghettos of America and loved all across the world!!! You will be missed 🌹 pic.twitter.com/owkY9OxpYF — Chip Tha Ripper (@kingchip) January 2, 2023

The 36-year-old’s emotional post later goes on, “Wow. I grew up on your music and you are a household name the ghettos of America and loved all across the world!!! You will be missed.”

Other stars reeling over the sad news include Big Boi, Duke Deuce, Curren$y, Rah Digga, and finally, GloRilla.

The latter recently worked with Boo as well as Latto on her “FTCU” single. The collaboration undeniably hit it off with audiences. Many fans were undoubtedly eager to see what the recently deceased artist had in store for 2023.

See more star reactions to Gangsta Boo’s passing below. RIP.

RIP Gangsta Boo pic.twitter.com/gmroueETAO — Big Boi (@BigBoi) January 2, 2023

Long Live The Queen Gangsta Boo 🖤 pic.twitter.com/7xXzzEiSue — 𝕯 𝖊 𝖚 𝖈 𝖎 𝖋 𝖊 𝖗 🔱 (@dukedeuce901) January 1, 2023

Gangsta Boo really fucked me up with this….. that was my dawg …. Errrbody go play got ya shakin loud as fuck right quick man… she smashed that shit. Damn homie — Spitta (@CurrenSy_Spitta) January 2, 2023

You already know what it is. We FOREVER! Broke my whole heart today sis. I love you ❤️#memphis R.I.P Gangsta Boo pic.twitter.com/fGV6simLyt — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) January 1, 2023

RIP old friend.

Lola, you were Gangsta Boo to the world, but most people would never know what a kind, sweet, helpful to everyone coming up woman you really were.



All the flowers. You deserve em all. #GangstaBoo #GOTEAM pic.twitter.com/eX6RsxiwTh — Nicole Arbour (@NicoleArbour) January 2, 2023

As God as my witness Gangsta Boo ALWAYS been in my top 5 female spitters. I can't believe 2023 startin like this. #RIP to a QUEEN 🙏🏿❤️ — Rah Digga (@therealrahdigga) January 1, 2023

Fuck these wee wee holding ass niggas. RIP Gangsta Boo ❤️ — Big 🐰 (@FreddieGibbs) January 2, 2023

Wow not Gangsta Boo!!!

That's my fuckin homie!!!

🙏🏾❤️🕊️ — DJ Premier (@REALDJPREMIER) January 1, 2023

Long live my home girl Gangsta Boo 🖤🤞🏾 Queen of the M 👑 ! — TyDolla$ign (@tydollasign) January 1, 2023

Rest in Peace Gangsta Boo 🕊 we lost a real one 💔 pic.twitter.com/k44kYbpAWm — SATURN’S BABY🪐 (@_FloMilli) January 2, 2023

Nah man 😢 GANGSTA BOO one of the realest. I can’t believe none of this. — EARTHGANG #GHETTOGODS OUT NOW! (@EarthGang) January 2, 2023

[Via]