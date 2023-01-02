Gangsta Boo’s Death Leaves Hip-Hop In Mourning: Drake, GloRilla, And More Pay Respects
The Three 6 Mafia member was undeniably influential within the industry.
The excitement of a new year beginning is still wearing off, though the mood became sombre once the hip-hop community heard about the death of Gangsta Boo. She passed on Sunday (January 1), and it’s chiefly suspected that an overdose was her ultimate cause of death.
The rapper – born Lola Chantrelle Mitchell – was evidently discovered dead on her front porch yesterday. At the time, narcotics were correspondingly found on her person. The night before, she and her brother were celebrating in Memphis. In the midst of their New Year’s party, he apparently overdosed but was fine after receiving treatment at a hospital.
Later that night, they took the celebration back to Boo’s place. Unfortunately, this looks to be when she met her ultimate demise. The news has been undeniably hard to swallow, with many friends and collaborators taking to social media to pay their respects.
Among them is Drake, who posted an old photo of the late rhymer and a friend on his Instagram Story. As an illustration of his feelings, he wrote, “Rest in heaven Gangsta Boo.”
Another reaction came from Chip Tha Ripper. On Twitter, he comparatively wrote, “Gangsta Boo was SUCH a beautiful Queen, inside and out. I’m so grateful to have been able to know you and share good times with you.”
The 36-year-old’s emotional post later goes on, “Wow. I grew up on your music and you are a household name the ghettos of America and loved all across the world!!! You will be missed.”
Other stars reeling over the sad news include Big Boi, Duke Deuce, Curren$y, Rah Digga, and finally, GloRilla.
The latter recently worked with Boo as well as Latto on her “FTCU” single. The collaboration undeniably hit it off with audiences. Many fans were undoubtedly eager to see what the recently deceased artist had in store for 2023.
See more star reactions to Gangsta Boo’s passing below. RIP.
