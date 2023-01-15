When news broke of Memphis legend Gangsta Boo’s passing, sympathizers and artists like GloRilla attended her funeral with heavy hearts. As the hip-hop world and beyond mourns her loss, the next generation is recognizing the importance of legacy. Furthermore, GloRilla spoke at the proceedings about her commitment to keeping the Three 6 Mafia queen’s spirit alive.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 05: Gangsta Boo attends the Grand Opening for My Fish Stop Mississippi Soul Fish North Hollywood at My Fish Stop on May 05, 2022 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images)

“She’s still alive. You know what I’m saying?” she said at the funeral. Also, she reposted clips of talking to reporters on her Instagram story. “Big Memphis. We gonna keep representing her.” In another snippet, the 23-year-old added “Long live Lola. Big Memphis. Let’s go!”

Moreover, the two Memphis MCs collaborated with Latto on their song “FTCU.” After Boo was found dead in her native city on New Year’s Day at the age of 43, an official cause of death has not yet been determined.

Given the shocking news, many wanted and still want to pay their respects. After her passing was shared with the world, she was laid to rest on Saturday, January 14th. Furthermore, family and friends held the funeral at Brown Missionary Baptist Church in Southaven, Mississippi. According to The Commercial Appeal and Action News 5, she rests about 15 minutes south of her hometown.

Meanwhile, Boo’s other “FTCU” collaborator Latto shared her grief over the rapper’s loss. “The one hit different,” the “Big Energy” rapper wrote. “I’m just glad I got to feel your embrace & give u ur flowers before u left us. BIG BOO 4L.”

This one hit different 😣 I’m just glad I got to feel your embrace & give u ur flowers before u left us 💔 BIG BOO 4L 🙏 pic.twitter.com/6icXCTYxr3 — BIG LATTO 🎰 (@Latto) January 2, 2023

While the city of Memphis is hurting right now, the success of artists like GloRilla is forever indebted to the ground Gangsta Boo paved. Moreover, fellow Memphis star Moneybagg Yo just dropped “On Wat U On” featuring Glo. As two of the hottest rappers of the moment, they haven’t lost sight of the city that birthed them. That being said, we will see how Boo’s passing impacts the art the city creates in the future.

