Producer Drumma Boy has revealed the details for Gangsta Boo’s funeral and memorial services. The legendary rapper died earlier this month at the age of 43.

“Been a rough 2023 so far but i know you are finally at peace…” Drumma Boy wrote on Instagram. “Let us come together as we celebrate our legendary queen, sister, & friend! Thank you @missyeahoe for blessing us with your presence!”

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 19: Gangsta Boo performs with Run The Jewels at Music Midtown at Piedmont Park on September 19, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Chris McKay/Getty Images for Live Nation)

A celebration of life is scheduled for the Three 6 Mafia rapper on January 13th. The following morning, funeral services will be held at Brown Baptist Church.

While authorities haven’t determined a cause of death, TMZ reports it to be drug-related, citing a substance laced with fentanyl. The outlet says that she and her brother both went out the night before.

Gangsta Boo’s close friend Delmar Lawrence spoke about her plans for 2023 following her tragic passing.

“She loved what she wanted to do, she had so many plans, so many dreams about what she wanted to do for 2023. I mean, she told me about ’em three days ago,” Lawrence said. “She lost her father and that was a very big blow for her. She was a daddy’s girl and it was many nights I prayed with her and just talked her through her grief. So I’m glad to know she’s at peace.”

He added: “The world only knew her gift. They didn’t know her heart, and she had the biggest heart and loved very hard, and her friends and family who know her they know that…”

Check out the flyer for Gangsta Boo’s funeral and memorial service below.

[Via]