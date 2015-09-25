Drumma Boy is a rapper, writer, producer, composer and entrepreneur from Memphis with an impressive résumé. Raised by parents with a strong educational and music background, Drumma Boy is trained in classical music and was bound for college from the getgo. However, before he could graduate from the University of Memphis, his music career was already flourishing. He has worked with a long list of artists including Scarface, Bun B, Outkast, Trick Daddy, Slim Thug, Pastor Troy, Killer Mike, Young Buck, Young Jeezy, Gorilla Zoe, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Rocko, Yo Gotti, Master P, August Alsina, Juicy J, Lil Wayne, T-Pain, Ciara, Wiz Khalfa, Wale, Fabolous, Chris Brown, Drake. and many, many more.