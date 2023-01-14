It’s only been two weeks since 2023 kicked off with some terrible news. On New Year’s Day, Gangsta Boo passed away at the age of 43. The news was confirmed by an Instagram post from her Three 6 Mafia collaborator, DJ Paul. The official cause of death is still unclear. However, it’s believed to be from a drug overdose.

The hip-hop world remembers her for her monumental work as a pioneer for women in Southern hip-hop. At just 15 years old, she joined Three 6 Mafia and makes appearances on the group’s first five studio albums. She subsequently paved the way for more women in the scene.

Gangsta Boo performs at The Run The Jewels Concert at The Tabernacle on January 21, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Prince Williams/Wireimage)

In a recent interview with ABC24 News, her partner, Emmet Flores, talks about how he found about her passing. He says he was watching football on New Year’s Day when someone on Instagram actually hit him up to inform him of the news.

Additionally, he says they were just talking over the phone the night prior. “I was just talking to her the night before. She performed with 8Ball and MJG, and I told her I loved her. I told her be safe. She sent me a picture of us on New Year’s from 2017 and I sent a picture back,” he recalls.

Elsewhere in the interview, Flores reveals that one of the couple’s favorite things to do together was praying under the moon. “We would pray together under the moon.. a lot of stuff surrounding love and light and just pray for the well-being of one another. You know, figure, if you’re praying with love, then you know, what could be wrong?” he says.

The “Where Dem Dollas At” rapper was known to live a rather private life, but her and Flores had allegedly been together since 2014.

The Memphis native’s final release before her untimely death was her appearance on Latto‘s single, “FTCU.” Also featuring GloRilla, the track finds Gangsta Boo uniting with two of this generation’s most talented rappers.

Furthermore, it interpolates Three 6 Mafia’s classic 1995 hit, “Tear Da Club Up.” In October of last year, Boo also teamed up with R&B singer Hannah Monds for “Big Momma.”

Long Live Gangsta Boo. Comment your favorite song or verse of hers down below. Finally, make sure you stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates.

[via] [via]