2022 proved to be quite the breakthrough year for Latto, as she continued to drop plenty of music and appear on the charts.

To cap off the successful year, she’s now receiving the key to her city.

Latto attends Latto “Christmas In Clayco” at Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Former Georgia State Representative, Stacey Abrams presented Latto with the key to Clayton County, Georgia on Sunday (December 18).

The announcement took place following her second annual holiday drive; the “Christmas in Clayco” event. Run by her non-profit organization, Win Some Give Some, the operation evidently shows the 23-year-old’s dedication to providing for her community.

The rapper’s donations this year featured a Christmas dinner, gifts and necessities for over 500 local families, including TVs, bikes, toy cars and turkeys.

“Our kids love her, the commissioners love her, and this is a collaboration that has been great for the community and for the children in Clayton County Public Schools. I want them to see the spirit of giving. When you give, it reciprocates back to you. What we tell our kids in Clayton County is that you can go and be anything you want to be, and Latto is a great example of that,” Clayton County commissioner Alieka Anderson said while attending the event.

Furthermore, the December 18th date is now officially recognized as “Latto Day” within the city.

In other news surrounding the “It’s Givin” rapper, she recently celebrated her upcoming 24th birthday in a unique way. Although she doesn’t officially turn 24 until Thursday (December 22), the Columbus native celebrated yesterday (December 19) by way of a party she called “Area 24.”

While dressing up as a fully-costumed pink alien, it appears as though the festivities were certainly a good time.

Back in March, the Grammy-nominated rapper dropped off her second studio album, 777. The 23-year-old is in her bag throughout the project’s 13 tracks. Featuring the biggest hit of her career in “Big Energy,” it’s one of the most successful albums of the year.

