Latto Donates $35k To High School For Homecoming

Latto hooked up students at her high school alma mater with a $35,000 donation for their homecoming, last week. While attending the event, she hopped in a TikTok with the homecoming queen, brought WingStop for the students, and more.

When The Neighborhood Talk shared a compilation of posts from the night on Instagram, fans praised the 24-year-old rapper. One wrote: "This is sweet. I know those students were super excited. Always good to show love to where you come from." Another added: "Some of y'all people in the comments are so bitter it's sad...great job young lady! Under 30 and thinking enough of others to give back!"

Latto Performs At Forbes' 30 Under 30 Summit

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 08: Latto performs during the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit at Cleveland Public Auditorium on October 08, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

It's not the first time that Latto has supported her hometown. Back in 2022, she provided $250,000 in Christmas gift donations to Clayton County, Georgia through her Win Some Give Some Foundation. “I owe a lot of my success to Clayton County, so it feels really good to be here,” she said at the the time, as noted by Vibe. “My old school Rex Mill (Middle School) is literally two minutes down the street and (as) we were driving past it, I was like, ‘Oh my God. Everything is coming full circle.’ I’m so blessed and happy to share my blessing.” Check out Latto's latest appearance at her high school below.

Latto Returns To Her High School

Outside of charitable donations, Latto recently teamed up with Janelle Monae for a remix of her song, "Champagne Shit," alongside Quavo. The release comes as Monae is currently on tour, having recently added several more North American dates. Latto also dropped her own single, "Issa Party," last month. The track notably interpolates Waka Flocka's 2010 hit song, "Grove St. Party."

