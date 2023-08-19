Latto Twerks To New Davido “UNAVAILABLE” Remix In A Gold String Bikini

At this point, we’re seriously starting to think that the success Latto has found with her recent singles may have something to do with the constant twerking she’s been doing to help promote them. Like many other rap divas, the 24-year-old is an expert at making it clap with no hands, both on and off stage. No matter how often she throws it back, however, the internet never seems to tire of watching Latto’s booty bounce.

Upon sharing another single this New Music Friday (August 18), the “Wheelie” hitmaker couldn’t help but throw on a bikini to film a TikTok dancing along to it. After diving into the world of K-Pop with Jungkook earlier this summer, Latto joined Afrobeats artists Davido and Musa Keys to remix their “UNAVAILABLE” hit. For her part, the blonde beauty raps about not being down with people in her circle acting shady, continuing to prove how strong her pen game is with every bar.

Latto Promotes Her New Davido Collab

Unavailable remix out now 🤯🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/Zy5BKNapxx — BIG LATTO 🍀🎰🍒 (@Latto) August 18, 2023

In the video shared on social media yesterday afternoon, Latto soaks up the sunshine in a golden string bikini. As “UNAVAILABLE” blasts, she confidently climbs on top of a chair and table while rapping along to her verse. “Unavailable, unapproachable, out of reach / I got ninety-nine problems and it’s never me,” she reminds us before leaning forward to effortlessly twerk her cosmetically enhanced clappers. “Out here dragging that wagon like a f**king G / You took everything from me but accountability, tuh,” Latto’s lyrics continue.

As she continues to promote her new “UNAVAILABLE [Remix]” with her bootylicious antics, Latto also doesn’t want you to forget about her other recent contributions to the world of hip-hop. Specifically, she thinks “Put It On Da Floor” is worthy of the title of Song of the Summer. Read what else the Atlanta-based baddie had to say at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

