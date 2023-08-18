Latto Deems “Put It On Da Floor” To Be The Best Song Of The Summer This Year

Lotto’s “Put It On Da Floor,” in its original or remixed versions, had the rap game in a chokehold this past summer. Maybe you didn’t notice it if you’re not a fan of the 777 MC, but it was one of the hits that carried through the entire summer months. As such, it’s only natural that she would declare her own track the song of the summer. During a recent interview with Complex, the 24-year-old spoke on how that track became an organic hit thanks to people using it in social media trends. What’s more is that she said she didn’t really aim for it to have that effect, but is incredibly appreciative of the support and reception.

“That song got my heart,” Latto remarked to the publication. “That song was just so effortless. It was really all done in one day. I wasn’t trying to make the song of the summer. It’s a street record. It was fun. It was for the culture.” Of course, that could just be all talk, but if everyone knew exactly how to make a smasher, then the hits don’t become hits at all when compared to each other.

Read More: Latto Earns First #1 Hit On The Hot 100

Latto Crowns “Put It On Da Floor” The Song Of The Summer

Elsewhere in their conversation, the Columbus-born rapper also spoke on the state of rap today, its forefathers, the good hands it lays in, and its perceived dwindling in commercial success. “You got to pay respect to the people who came before, who made any of this even possible,” Latto expressed. “And then aside from that, I’m a real lover of music. I don’t just do this just for the money and to get cute and get my makeup and hair done. I really love what I do. My heart is for music. So I have a different type of respect for the genre.”

Meanwhile, that respect is evident when it comes to her efforts to uplift other female artists in the game. Sure, there’s beef and feuds in between, mostly driven by warring fanbases and a misogynistic tendency to pit femcees against each other. Still, those exceptions don’t define the rule, and the amount of women in hip-hop that jumped on “Put It On Da Floor” is a testament to that. For more news and the latest updates on Latto, stay logged into HNHH.

Read More: Social Media Thinks Ice Spice Shaded Latto During Her Acceptance Speech